Prime Minister Boris Johnson spotted in Leeds today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been spotted in Leeds today.

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns tweeted a picture of the PM this morning.

In the picture, Boris can be seen in the middle of a crowded room with on-lookers taking snaps.

In her tweet, Ms Jenkyns said: Great reception for our Prime Minister @BorisJohnson in Leeds today. @number10gov"

Meanwhile, other users on Twitter have reportedly seen Mr Johnson travelling through Leeds.

ne user posted: "I just saw sweeping through #Rawdon crossroads? #Leeds".