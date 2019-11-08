Primark shop worker stuck in Meadowhall overnight due to flooding slept on food court seats

Liam Kelly, 27, was unable to return to his home in Sheffield due to the horrific weather conditions so instead had to take shelter in the huge shopping centre.

After realising the situation, Liam took refuge in the food court for the night - where he witnessed other couples sleeping on chairs around the area.

Liam said: "I finished work and couldnt get home due to no buses.

Liam Kelly and the food court where he slept.

"I couldve walked but didnt for my own safety.

"I'd say there were between 30 and 40 people inside.

"There were young girls who bought pjs and one or two couples.

"We were all told to gather in the food court, I found a place on the seats to sleep, it was rough but I coped.

Food Court where Liam Kelly slept.

Carphone Warehouse helped people stuck within the shopping centre to charge their phones and devices, Liam said.

He added that everyone inside was given the option to leave, but many chose to stay put and use free taxis offered this morning.

He arrived back to his Sheffield home earlier this morning.

Police were also called to the Parkgate Shopping Park in Rotherham last night, amid reports shoppers were trapped inside due to flood waters.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted that they were working to move "a number of people" who were stranded in the complex to "a place of safety".

There were reports some shoppers bought pyjamas from Primark and charged their phones at Carphone Warehouse during the night.

Thousands had headed to the Meadowhall shopping centre, just off the M1 near Sheffield, on Thursday afternoon for the annual Christmas Live event which was due to feature acts including Ella Henderson, Tom Zanetti, Jonas Blue.

But the show was called off at the last minute as torrential rain saw levels on the nearby River Don rise dramatically and several routes around the complex affected by flooding.

On Thursday evening, police announced that the area was completely gridlocked and began to turn trapped motorists back into the centre's massive car parks.