Prepare for festival season

It’s tissues and toilet paper at the ready as 27 per cent of parents admit they have never been to a festival and only half of them help them to prepare for the trip – with loo rolls.

Research by Veygo revealed that festival season can leave parents feeling stressed! And 35 of parents said that their kids are going to music festivals this year, and a third of them admitted that they will be texting or phoning their kids at least twice a day to make sure they are ok.

Parents of teenagers going to a festival for the first time felt that their kids were more likely to worry about losing their mobile phones (32 per cent) or running out of money (31 per cent).

Mothers were more concerned about their children going to festivals than fathers, especially when it came to the fear of their child losing their friend and ending up alone (31 vs 22 per cent). However, dads seemed to be more concerned about them having enough money to take with them (£86 vs £66 for mothers).

But, despite the worries many are facing, over half of parents do nothing to prepare their child for a festival.

Top 10 essential items to pack for a festival - toilet roll (63 per cent), sleeping bag (61), tent (57), sunscreen (54), wellies (53), rain poncho (52), torch/lamp (59), wet wipes (48), sunglasses/hat (46), sleeping mat (43).

Actor, presenter and rapper Richard Blackwood said: “Festivals are the perfect rite of passage for young adults.

“It’s a chance for people to get out there and an excuse for a cracking road trip.

“I get that parents stress, I do too! My recommendation to those stressing would be to channel this stress into an opportunity to bond – help them pack the car and recommend the best route.

“That’ll leave you with at least one less thing to worry about and they’ll thank you for it.”

Jean-Baptiste Limare, Head of Veygo, says: “Festival season is now in full swing and for many people it involves happy times with friends and great music, but, not for everybody and particularly for parents.

“They can actually cause worry and concern, especially for parents of young festival first timers who will be packing their bags and wondering what to expect.”