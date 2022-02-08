Praise for West Yorkshire's Hazlehurst Centre as national campaign raises awareness of Sexual Assault Referral Centres

As part of Sexual Violence and Abuse Awareness Week, which began Monday (February 7), partners are coming together in a unique awareness raising campaign led by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

It comes as the number of people accessing SARCs nationally halved after the first lockdown, compared with the previous year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the number of people accessing SARCs nationally halved after the first lockdown, compared with the previous year.

Over the same period, official figures also showed increases locally and nationally in domestic abuse and sexual assault.

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE said:

“I know that there are many afraid to speak out and worry what it will mean to receive the support they so desperately need.

“Research shows that young women, particularly from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities are reluctant to come forward, and this has to change.

“As a survivor of sexual and domestic abuse, I feel a strong personal responsibility to tell people how they can access help and this national campaign is a great platform to achieve that.

“We are really lucky to have a state of the art, purpose-built provision here in West Yorkshire, which officially opened in 2020.

“I visited only last year and was able to follow the journey of those using the facility and see for myself the experience of victims and survivors.

“It was really reassuring to see the dedicated and modern facilities on offer, whilst learning about the extremely sensitive and compassionate way in which the team operate.

“When it happened to me, this was not around and I did not believe that I had a voice. Here, you will be heard, and your best interest are at heart.”

Housing both Children and Adult Services under the same roof, the Hazlehurst Centre in West Yorkshire provides care and assessment for child victims and a separate service for adults where specially trained staff deliver medical help and support as required.

Jointly commissioned by NHS England and NHS Improvement, the building also includes a live video-link with the courts, suites for video recorded interviews, waiting rooms, a hub for specialist support services and referral to Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVA).

Detective Superintendent Lee Berry, of West Yorkshire Police, said:

“We are fortunate to have a fantastic facility in West Yorkshire available and on hand ready to support those who are victims and survivors of rape and sexual assault. We understand that going through an incident like this is difficult, and you may be afraid to speak out about what has happened to you.

“This facility has all services available under one roof, ensuring that you are supported by specialist staff in one place, at your own pace and as sensitively as you need."

For Kate Davies, the NHS director of sexual assault services commissioning, it is vitally important victims know where to turn.

“Sexual assault or domestic abuse can happen to anyone – any age, ethnicity, gender or social circumstance – and it may be a one-off event or happen repeatedly." she said.

“But sadly, thousands of people aren’t sure where to turn to get the help they need, and today the NHS is making it clear that you can turn to us."

The facility has been built in partnership with Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) who are keen to ensure victims are provided with the support needed to pursue criminal charges.

Graeme Goldsmith, HMCTS Delivery Director for the North-East said:

“We are proud to be part of the strong partnership that has developed this important facility. The court experience can, understandably, be daunting for some.

“However, by using technology such as live video links, it provides an effective alternative for victims and witnesses to give their evidence at what is often a difficult time in their lives.”