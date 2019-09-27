Power cuts affecting more than 150 properties in Leeds

Have your say

Power cuts are affecting more than 150 properties in Leeds tonight (Sep 27).

According to the Northern Powergrid, 90 properties in LS17 and 80 in LS14 have lost power today.

The power is not expected to be restored until 9.30pm.

The reason given for the power outage according to the live map is: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area."

The power cuts were first reported early this afternoon.

Northern Powergrid said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible"