Power cut affecting 400 Leeds homes right now - Northern Powergrid issues information

A power cut is affecting 400 homes in Leeds this morning due to electricity cable failure.

Postcodes which have lost power include LS12, LS13, LS17, LS24 and LS28.

Northern Powergrid said their team "are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible".

On their live map, Northern Powergrid said: "We are currently working hard to restore your power however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time. Please call us on 105 if you have any specific questions.

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area."

The first reports of power loss were at 5.41am this morning.

The power is due to be restored by 12pm.