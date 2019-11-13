Pots & Co recall: dessert pots sold in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s recalled over fears they contain glass shards
Pots & Co has recalled thousands of its low-calorie puddings amid fears that they contain small pieces of glass.
The company, whose website describes their desserts as containing “only the very finest ingredients”, urged customers who had bought the affected pots not to eat them.
Consumers can return the pots to the shop where they were bought for a full refund - with or without the receipt, the company said.
Which pots are affected?
The following products have been recalled:
Pots & Co Colombian Chocolate Pot Pack
size: 65g Barcode: 5060253701920 ‘Use By’ date: all date codes up to and including 23 November 2019
Pots & Co Mango & Passion Fruit Pot Pack
size: 65g Barcode: 5060253701906 ‘Use By’ date: all date codes up to and including 23 November 2019
Pots & Co Summer Berry Pot Pack
size: 65g Barcode: 5060253701913 ‘Use By’ date: all date codes up to and including 23 November 2019
Pots & Co Mango & Passionfruit Pot Pack
size: 6 x 65g Barcode: 5060253702224 ‘Use-by’ date: up to 23rd November 2019Product recalls explained
According to the Food Standards Authority, if there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn'. This means that the product is taken off the shelves so that no more of it can be sold.
The FSA might also decide to “recall” the food, meaning that it is withdrawn from shelves, and customers are also asked to return the product to the shop where they bought it.