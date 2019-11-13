Pots & Co recall: dessert pots sold in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s recalled over fears they contain glass shards

The company, whose website describes their desserts as containing “only the very finest ingredients”, urged customers who had bought the affected pots not to eat them.

Consumers can return the pots to the shop where they were bought for a full refund - with or without the receipt, the company said.

Which pots are affected?

Consumers can return the pots to the shop where they were bought for a full refund - with or without the receipt, the company said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following products have been recalled:

Pots & Co Colombian Chocolate Pot Pack

size: 65g Barcode: 5060253701920 ‘Use By’ date: all date codes up to and including 23 November 2019

Pots & Co Mango & Passion Fruit Pot Pack

size: 65g Barcode: 5060253701906 ‘Use By’ date: all date codes up to and including 23 November 2019

Pots & Co Summer Berry Pot Pack

size: 65g Barcode: 5060253701913 ‘Use By’ date: all date codes up to and including 23 November 2019

Pots & Co Mango & Passionfruit Pot Pack

size: 6 x 65g Barcode: 5060253702224 ‘Use-by’ date: up to 23rd November 2019Product recalls explained

According to the Food Standards Authority, if there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn'. This means that the product is taken off the shelves so that no more of it can be sold.