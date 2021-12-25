Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers Ltd was approached by Vulnerable Citizens Support Group which had £100 to spend on meat to include in their Christmas hampers.

Vulnerable Citizen Support C.I.C - fronted by Hayden Lee - aims to help the most destitute people in society.

They provide food parcels to struggling individuals and families and assist in finding accommodation for anybody who needs it.

cc Hayden Lee

Their slogan is "Homeless Not Helpless".

However, the butchers refused to take any money from the charity and instead gave away £250 of meat and a huge array of toys to the group.

Head of the charity Hayden Lee told the YEP that the act was "magical".

He said: "We had £100 to spend on meat and the ones to step up was Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers Ltd who gave us £250 worth of meat for free when they realised what it was for.

The charity have given out hundreds of hampers this Christmas cc Hayden Lee

"Then they even shared the toys they had been collecting to support us here at Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds.

"They are a top team."

Their post went viral on social media as people praised the act.

One said: "What an amazing thing to do at Christmas."