.Gemma Hillary with her four boys, Jack, 12, Charlie, 10, Oliver, eight and Noah, six who all completed the run

Poppy Run at Middleton Park: The best photos of the Royal British Legion event in Leeds

Dozens of people took part in an annual Poppy Run event at Middleton Park on Saturday (Oct 30)  to help support current and ex members of the armed forces.

By Mark Lavery
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:45 am

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the action.

1.

Phoebe Brooks, six, of Gildersome.

Photo Sales

2.

Runners approaching a swan in Middleton Park

Photo Sales

3.

Tilly the dog running with her poppy attached

Photo Sales

4.

Runners at the start of the race.

Photo Sales
Royal British LegionLeedsYorkshire Evening Post
Next Page
Page 1 of 3