Poppy Run at Middleton Park: The best photos of the Royal British Legion event in Leeds

Gemma Hillary with her four boys, Jack, 12, Charlie, 10, Oliver, eight and Noah, six who all completed the run Poppy Run at Middleton Park: The best photos of the Royal British Legion event in LeedsDozens of people took part in an annual Poppy Run event at Middleton Park on Saturday (Oct 30) to help support current and ex members of the armed forces.By Mark LaveryMonday, 1st November 2021, 11:45 am Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the action.1. Phoebe Brooks, six, of Gildersome.2. Runners approaching a swan in Middleton Park3. Tilly the dog running with her poppy attached4. Runners at the start of the race.