Pop up pavilion comes to Leeds’ Victoria Gardens during Yorkshire Sculpture International Festival

A pop-up pavilion will transform Victoria Gardens in Leeds during the Yorkshire Sculpture International Festival this summer.

Create Sculpt Play will provide opportunities for people both young and old to get hands on through sculpting with clay, crafting, model making and exploring materials. There will also be workshops on digital making, jet-pack creation, music and dancing, outdoor stories and the chance to experience the Playful Leeds ‘Wonder Dome’ in all its glory.

The pop-up pavilion will be open daily from 10am to 4pm from Saturday, July 20 to Sunday, August 4.

The project is a collaboration between Leeds City Council, Leeds Art Gallery and DLA Design with support from Leeds BID, Child Friendly Leeds, Leeds Library and Henry Moore Institute.

Coun Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, said: “In Leeds, we work incredibly hard with our valued partners to make our city Child Friendly. Create Sculpt Play is a free, creative and interactive activity right in the city centre for all the family to enjoy – I am delighted that we are able to offer wonderful opportunities like these that really support our ambition to make Leeds the best city for children and young people to grow up in.”

The pavilion was designed by award winning architectural practice DLA Design in partnership with Stage One Ltd to produce an eye catching structure that will hopefully spark creativity amongst visitors to the city.

Visit www.createsculptplay.co.uk for more information.