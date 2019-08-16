'Ponchos selling fast': Ed Sheeran fans 'getting drenched' ahead of Roundhay Park show

Have your say

Ed Sheeran fans are braving the rain with the help of ponchos as they queue to get into Rounday Park for the first of two huge gigs.

Fans have been queuing up for several hours before the gates open at 4pm for the 80,000 capacity concert.

Becca Hutton posted on Twitter that she was "getting drenched".

"Worth it 100 per cent," she added.

ITV weather presenter Katie Oscroft posted a video from the queue, with most fans covered in coats and umbrellas.

Ponchos galore in the queue for Ed Sheeran at Roundhay Park (Photo and video: Becca Hutton).

"Ponchos selling fast," she added.

Set times

4pm - Doors open

5:45pm-6:05pm - Opening act (TBC)

6:15pm-6:45pm - Lewis Capaldi

7:15pm-8pm - The Darkness

8:30pm - Ed Sheeran

10:15pm - Show finishes