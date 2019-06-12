Police searching urgently for missing Leeds teenager

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 15-year-old from Leeds.

Briony Senior was last seen in the Guiseley area at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

There are concerns for her welfare and officers urgently need to find her and check that she is okay.

She is described as mixed race, 5ft 1in tall, of medium build, with long, straight, dark black hair.

She has black rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing a black coat, black polo neck jumper, black trainers and black leggings.

She is known to visit the Armley and Belle Isle areas, as well as McDonald’s at Bramley, Briggate and the St John’s Centre, and Trinity Church and Trinity Shopping Centre.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log number 1581 of June 11.