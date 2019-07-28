Police renew urgent appeal for missing Wakefield teen last seen wearing Wakefield Trinity vest

West Yorkshire Police said they are 'very concerned' for the safety of a missing teenager from Wakefield.

Elliot Burton, 15, was last seen on Harewood Road in Eastmoor, at around 9:30am on Thursday 25 July.

Elliot Burton

Elliot is described as a white male, 5ft 8”with short spiked ginger hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a Wakefield Trinity Wildcats vest and cream and brown shorts.

As the temperatures have dropped since the end of the week and into the weekend, police are very concerned for his safety and welfare.

Police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information as to his whereabouts, as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information of Elliot’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible via 101 quoting log number 2242 of 25 July or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us