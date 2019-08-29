Police launch urgent appeal for missing West Yorkshire teenager

Have your say

Police are continuing to urgently appeal for information to locate a teenager who is missing from Huddersfield.

Kamau McCallum-James, 18, was reported missing from his home address in Fartown just before midnight on 21 August.

Kirklees CID are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A number of searches are ongoing today to try and locate the teenager who is described as vulnerable and has not been in touch with friends and family for several days now.

He is described as a black male, 5ft 10”, slim build with black short afro hair and brown eyes.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Kamau as are his family as this disappearance is out of character.

“He is vulnerable and we are continuing a number of searches to find him”

“I would ask anyone who has seen Kamau or has any information about his whereabouts to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing log 2089 of March 25.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat “