Police launch urgent appeal for missing man from Leeds

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man who has gone missing in Leeds.

Liam Rogan, 25, was reported missing from his home in west Leeds shortly before midnight last night. (July 22)

Police have concerns for his welfare and urgently need to find him and check that he is okay.

He is described as white, 165cm tall, medium build, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jumper and navy outdoor waterproof trousers.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 2331 of July 22.