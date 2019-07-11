Police launch urgent appeal for missing Leeds man

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing man from Leeds.

David Upton, 28, was reported missing earlier today and was last seen in the Burley Road area of the city.

David Upton

He is white, 5ft 6ins and of slim build. When David was last seen, he was wearing shell-style navy blue trousers, a brown baseball cap and a long-sleeved black top, and is believed to be carrying a drawstring bag.

David has links to Leeds city centre and Armley.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen David is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 992 of Wednesday's date. (July 10)