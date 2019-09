Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 91-year-old pensioner.

William Tunningley, 91, is 5ft 7 with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue bomber jacket & slippers.

He was last seen at 3pm in Knottingley on September 5th.

Anyone with information should ring police quoting log 1622 5th.