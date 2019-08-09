Police launch urgent appeal for missing 14-year-old from Keighley

Have your say

Police are appealing for information about a 14-year-old who has been reported missing from her home.

Jazmina Koncekova was last seen at around 2.15pm yesterday (Thursday) in Keighley.

She is described as being around 4ft 9ins tall and of medium build.

She has long hair which she typically wears in a bun.

She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and an orange top with a short burgundy coat.

She is believed to have connections to the BD3 area of Bradford.

Officers are currently trying to locate Jazmina and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 2196 of 8 August or use the reporting options on the West Yorkshire Police website.