Police launch urgent appeal for missing 12-year-old from West Yorkshire

Police are appealing for information about Ellianna Komorowski, who was reported missing from her home in Heckmondwike this morning.

She is 12 years old and is described as being approximately five feet two inches tall and of slim build.

There are concerns for her welfare due to her age and officers are currently making enquiries to locate her.

Anyone who can assist in locating Ellianna is asked to contact police on 101 or to report online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

The police log number is 0470 of 14 September.