West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal for a missing 11-year-old.

Caleb Montaut, is missing from Eccleshill, Bradford.

He has been described as a white male, 4ft11in, brown hair, slim build.

He was last seen wearing a blue North Face tracksuit & black Stone Island baseball cap.

Police have asked the public to ring 101 with any sightings, log 1519 03/09.