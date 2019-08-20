Police launch urgent appeal after West Yorkshire teen goes missing

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent appeal after a 17-year-old went missing in West Yorkshire.

Corrinne Williams is a white female with shoulder length blond hair with slight wave which is shaved at one side, has a black eye with a cut under it.

Corrinne Williams

She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, black trainers, a white silk blouse tied in a knot and has a black handbag.

Police said she spends a lot of time in Leeds City Centre areas but also has links to Wakefield and Huddersfield.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 2020 19/08.