Police launch appeal for missing 15-year-old Wakefield Trinity fan

Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing teenager to get in contact.

Elliot Burton, 15, was last seen on Harewood Road, Eastmoor in Wakefield at 9.30am on Thursday 25 July.

He is described as white, with short spiked ginger hair and with glasses.

He is of a larger build and 5'8" tall.

When last seen he was wearing a Wakefield Trinity Wildcats vest and cream and brown shorts.

There are serious concerns for Elliot's welfare and anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 2242 of 25 July