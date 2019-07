Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for a missing 11-year-old in West Yorkshire.

Adil Khan, 11, was last seen walking up Manningham Lane at 20:00pm on Saturday.

Adil is an Asian male, shaven head, small build, wearing a grey tracksuit, black addidas trainers with white stripes.

Any sightings or info contact WYP ASAP quoting log 2044 28/07/2019.