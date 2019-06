Have your say

The death of a woman whose body was found in a car is not being treated as suspicious, police confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Thorner Lane at 11.46am on Monday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The woman had been found dead in a grey BMW X5.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "As a result of further enquiries, the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."