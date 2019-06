Have your say

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 20-year-old.

Rhys Lambert, from Leeds, is described as slim with dark blonde/brown hair.

The appeal, posted on Twitter, read: "Concerns for missing person Rhys Lambert aged 20 yrs from Leeds. Described as Slim Build, 6’2” Dark Blonde / brown hair, Trackwaves woolly hat, Black hoodie, Pale Blue Jeans, Caterpillar Boots. Any sightings log 1261 of the 13-06 refers

The police have asked the public to report any sightings of Rhys.