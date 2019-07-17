Plans for Leeds hotel drinks reception by Italian far right party Lega Nord led by Matteo Salvini reportedly scuppered

Plans for a Leeds drinks reception by Italian far right party Lega Nord led by Matteo Salvini have been scuppered, according to Stand Up to Racism.

SUTR said the party had announced a meeting on Wednesday 17 July at a hotel bar in the city but following numerous calls and emails from Stand Up To Racism and other anti racists, "the hotel confirmed they were not welcome there".

In what SUTR called "a victory for anti racists", their proposed meet up was reportedly left without a venue and their event page has been made private.

Rebecca, a local SUTR member said, "A number of us were appalled to hear that such a toxic group as Lega Nord plan to drum up support in Leeds.

"We decided to act! SUTR members and supporters and others encouraged people to request that the Hotel cancel the far right booking.

"We know that the hotel received a large number of calls and emails to this end and it appears that they listened to our concerns."