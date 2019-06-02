Frolics at the Leeds Fun Dog Show on Sunday

Pictures from the Leeds Fun Dog Show that will melt your heart

There were hounds abound at Leeds Donkey Sanctuary on Sunday as dog owners brought their pets along for the annual fun dog show.

The sanctuary at Eccup, north Leeds, hosted various categories such as 'Dog Most Like Its Owner', as well as terrier racing. Click through for the heart-melting photographs.

Fun dog show at The Donkey Sanctuary, Leeds.

1. The pug life chose me

A Jack Russell terrier at the Leeds Donkey Sanctuary dog show

2. Sun's out tongue's out

This Jack Russell seemed to be enjoying himself

3. It's a dog's life

Dog racing at the show at Leeds Donkey Sanctuary

4. ...get set...

