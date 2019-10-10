Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics is heading to Leeds: Here's how to get tickets
Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics is heading to Leeds this December and has announced a whole host of special guest vocalists and DJs for the tour.
The show at the First Direct Arena is being staged on Friday, December 6, 2019 and will feature soul diva Beverley Knight, Robert Owens and special guest DJ Andy Baxter.
Now firmly part of the live music calendar, the voice of Radio 1’s prestigious dance programming and Britain's most influential figures in electronic dance music, Pete Tong along with conductor Jules Buckley and 65 piece The Heritage Orchestra will be taking a fresh show of Ibiza Classics to Leeds and other cities.
In 2019 the show will see new reimagined tracks which will soon be featured on their third record fused together incredible visual effects and music technology.
Ibiza Classics is the world's most iconic classical electronic music event and promises to be a party like no other.
Tickets are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.ibizaclassics.com