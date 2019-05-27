Perfect pitch for festival-goers as Leeds cricket club hosts live music extravaganza

Have your say

The weather may have initially been damp and a little chilly but there was never any doubt that the show would go on as this year’s Meanwood Festival delivered a definite day to remember for music lovers.

Taking place for the fifth time, the festival got under way on Friday and runs until this Sunday, June 2, with a programme featuring more than 40 events across 15 venues.

Youngsters get into the groove at Music on T'Pitch.

And yesterday a live music extravaganza held in the green and pleasant setting of the pitch at Meanwood Cricket Club provided one of the undoubted highlights of its opening weekend.

The event, which had the suitably Yorkshire-sounding name Music on T’Pitch, saw acts catering for all ages and tastes taking to the stage.

The day’s line-up included The David Broad Trio, Surefire Affair, North Leeds Community Singers, Leeds Silver Sparrows Steel Band, Bassa Bassa and The Brazen.

Support for the concert came from the cricket club and the Myrtle Tavern as well as Meanwood Valley Partnership, which organises the festival as a whole.

Meanwood Festival communications team member Ron Baker told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "There has been plenty of engagement with people, we put leaflets out to thousands of households and the social media interest has been fantastic.

"There’s a real buzz in Meanwood when we start building up to this in late April and then May onwards.”

Festival events planned for today include a board games night at Meanwood’s Alfred bar, starting at 5pm.

Tomorrow’s events include a JR Tolkien quiz night, also at Alfred and starting at 7.30pm, and a Makaton language programme taster workshop at the Tandem store and cafe that runs from 6pm to 8pm.

Meanwood Festival is part-funded by Leeds City Council’s inner north east community committee.

For further information about this year’s programme, visit the www.meanwoodvalleypartnership.co.uk/meanwood-festival-fun-day web page.