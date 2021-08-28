Participating residents living at Pondfields Rise, Kippax, and Sherwood Way, Woodlesford, have won up to £3,000.

The LS25 7NY and LS26 8GN postcodes are two of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participating residents living at Pondfields Rise, Kippax, and Sherwood Way, Woodlesford, have won up to £3,000 (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.