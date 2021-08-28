People's Postcode Lottery: Two lucky Leeds streets scoop today's daily prize winning up to £3k

Two lucky Leeds streets have scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Saturday August 28.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 11:31 am
Updated Saturday, 28th August 2021, 11:34 am

Participating residents living at Pondfields Rise, Kippax, and Sherwood Way, Woodlesford, have won up to £3,000.

The LS25 7NY and LS26 8GN postcodes are two of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.

