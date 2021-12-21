People's Postcode Lottery: This lucky Leeds street has won today's daily lottery prize before Christmas

A Leeds street has scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Tuesday December 21 - just days before Christmas.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:45 am

Lucky residents living at Crowtrees Court, Rawdon, have won up to £3,000.

The LS19 6JA postcode is one of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crowtrees Court, Rawdon (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £750million to date for charities and organisations.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

People's Postcode LotteryLeedsLeeds United