People's Postcode Lottery: This lucky Leeds street has won today's daily lottery prize
A street in Leeds has scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Saturday November 20.
Lucky residents living in Allerton Grange Way, Moor Allerton, have won up to £3,000.
The LS17 6LP postcode is one of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.
Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.
