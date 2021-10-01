People's Postcode Lottery: This lucky east Leeds street has won today's daily lottery prize
An east Leeds street has scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Friday October 1.
Lucky residents living at Eastdean Gardens, Seacroft, have won up to £3,000.
The LS14 1HD postcode is one of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.
Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.