Lucky residents living at Queensway, Rothwell, and Church Avenue, Swillington, could claim up to £3,000.

The LS26 0ND and LS26 8QH postcodes are two of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket can claim £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets can pick up £2,000, while those with three tickets can scoop the maximum £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucky residents living in Church Avenue, Swillington and Queensway, Rothwell, could claim up to £3,000 (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which raises money for charities and 32 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause.