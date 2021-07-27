People's Postcode Lottery: These two lucky South Leeds postcodes have won today's daily lottery prize
Two south Leeds streets have scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Tuesday July 27.
Lucky residents living at Queensway, Rothwell, and Church Avenue, Swillington, could claim up to £3,000.
The LS26 0ND and LS26 8QH postcodes are two of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket can claim £1,000.
Those playing with two tickets can pick up £2,000, while those with three tickets can scoop the maximum £3,000.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which raises money for charities and 32 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause.
