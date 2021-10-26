People's Postcode Lottery: North Leeds street wins today's lottery prize
A north Leeds street has won today's People's Postcode Lottery prize.
Residents living on Carr Manor Parade in Moortown have won up to £3,000.
The LS17 5AF postcode is one of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.
Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.
Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, people living in the BD18 4LR postcode area of Shipley, in Bradford, also won.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.