People's Postcode Lottery: North Leeds street wins today's lottery prize

Residents living on Carr Manor Parade in Moortown have won up to £3,000.

The LS17 5AF postcode is one of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living on Carr Manor Parade (LS17 5AF) have won today's People's Postcode Lottery prize.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire, people living in the BD18 4LR postcode area of Shipley, in Bradford, also won.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.