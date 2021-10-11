People's Postcode Lottery: Lucky Leeds street has won today's mega £30,000 daily jackpot
A Leeds street has scooped a mega jackpot on the People's Postcode Lottery today (October 11).
Residents of Weston Park View in Otley who play the game are waking up to amazing news this morning.
The LS21 2DU postcode has won the £30,000 'street prize' today.
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play.
People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.
In 2020, 82% of players won prizes according to the website.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.