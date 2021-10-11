Residents of Weston Park View in Otley who play the game are waking up to amazing news this morning.

The LS21 2DU postcode has won the £30,000 'street prize' today.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play.

People's Postcode Lottery: Lucky Leeds street has won today's mega £30,000 daily jackpot Pic: Google

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.

In 2020, 82% of players won prizes according to the website.