People in Leeds who have overcome disadvantages help others through Yorkshire Peer Hub

People in Leeds who have overcome homelessness, criminal involvement, mental health problems and substance abuse are using their experiences to help others.

The group recently completed the Peer Advisor Programme at the relaunched Yorkshire Peer Hub, which is run by St Giles Yorkshire in Leeds and funded through the National Lottery Community Fund. The programme offers those who have overcome disadvantages the chance to become peer advisors and gain an NVQ Level 3 certificate in Information, Guidance and Advice. They can then use their qualification to support and advise others across Yorkshire who are currently experiencing what they have been through.

The scheme also provides an opportunity for the peer advisors to combine their lived experience with professional training and work experience to help access future employment. Their success was celebrated with an event attended by Hannah Paterson, from TNL Community Fund and Deputy Lord Lieutenant for West Yorkshire Major Stan Hardy.

Rob Owen, chief executive of St Giles national charity, said: “For the St Giles Trust, we’ve always known that people who have been there themselves are the best placed to help others make positive changes in their lives. We have professionalised our Peer Advisor Programme over the years and now thousands across the country have been trained and helped many more in the process, creating a ripple effect in local communities. We’re extremely grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for supporting our hubs and enabling us to extend the Peer Advisor Network across the UK.”