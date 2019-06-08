People are decorating Leeds Little Free Library boxes in tribute to Carry Franklin

These are the wonderful tributes the people of Leeds left as a thank you to Carry Franklin.

Carry, who founded the Leeds Little Free Libraries, of which there are more than 40 across the city, passed away on Tuesday. Residents on Friday left tributes to the artist in the form of fairy lights on the library boxes, to symbolise how she lit up the community.

1. East Ardsley Balloons and ribbons were tied to the East Arsley free library on the Meadow Side estate as a touching tribute

2. Colton This free library in Colton was adorned with rainbow fairy lights

3. Farsley Flowers and lights were left inside the Farsley library.

4. Wortley The Wortley library was also adorned in fairy lights

