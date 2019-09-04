Pensioners plan protest outside BBC Yorkshire in Leeds over scrapped free TV licenses

Pensioners will protest outside BBC Yorkshire in Leeds against the decision to scrap free TV licences for over 75s.

The protest, organised by the Yorkshire and the Humber Pensioners Convention (YHPC), will start from 1pm on Friday, August 6 in St Peter's Square.

The pensioners from across Yorkshire will hope to get the attention of representatives from the BBC to discuss their concerns.

From next summer only those over 75 years old who get pension credit will be given a free TV licence.

Everyone else will have to pay the full cost, currently over £154 a year, and the campaigners will demand that the BBC reverses its decision.

Fran Postlethwaite, from Barnsley Retirees Action Group and the YHPC, said: "Many elderly people live alone and for some the television is their only contact with the outside world.

"Taking away the free licence for those over 75 will cause misery for many and increase pensioner poverty.

“It is unbelievable that Boris Johnson is now calling on the BBC to change its decision when it was the Tory government who passed control of this benefit to them in 2015.

"But when we hear that the BBC is giving huge pay increases to its top staff and is setting up a taskforce to make sure pensioners pay up, this also makes us angry.

"We are demanding that the BBC management stop behaving like cowards and that they call on the government to take back responsibility for providing the free TV licences for everyone over 75.

“Already many pensioners affected by the change are declaring they will refuse to pay the licence fee and are prepared to face prison if necessary. Is this what the BBC and the Tory government want to see?”

