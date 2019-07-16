Pawsitive films showcase adoptions delight at Leeds Dogs Trust

Rescue dogs and owners are starring in a number of mini movies to encourage dog lovers to adopt a four-legged friend at Leeds Dogs Trust.

The Woodlands Farm venue’s films are aimed at inspiring people who want to welcome a dog into their life to ‘adopt not shop’ as it approaches one of the busiest times of year.

New owners who have chosen to give a rescue dog a second chance were asked by the rehoming centre team to catch their favourite moments on camera to show the life-long bond they share.

Mark Riddell and Colette Cox from Leeds fell in love with crossbread King, who was born at the Dogs Trust site.

Collete said: “He is the best thing that has ever happened to us. He has got a great cheeky side to him and is a real softie too. He loves getting out and about and having adventures, particularly exploring the woods but when he’s home he loves a cuddle.”

Amanda Sands, manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has adopted a Dogs Trust dog, and as we approach the busy summer months we also want to encourage people who would like a dog to be part of their family, to do lots of research in advance.

“That will help give owners the best chance of being able to share many happy years together with their four-legged friend.

“Our dogs will always be part of the Dogs Trust family so it’s wonderful to see them in their forever homes, living the lives they deserve to live, with owners who adore them.

“Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/mydogisforlife to see the dogs in their forever homes.”