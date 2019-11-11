Paralympics gold-medal winner Kadeena Cox to compete in Dubai World Para Athletics Championships
Leeds champion Kadeena Cox is set to compete in the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships.
Kadeena, who holds the world record in the 400m T38 category, will compete in the first of her two events this evening (Monday).
The event is being held at the Dubai club, with the race set to be under starters orders at around 19.13 UK time.
Kadeena, 28, was part of the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships and the 2016 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, in which she won world titles in the T37 100m and C4 500m time trial respectively.
The championships will run from Thu, 7 Nov 2019 – Fri, 15 Nov 2019.
In March 2017, Cox was awarded the Sporting Equals Sportswoman of the Year at the Lycamobile British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards.