Panel debates changing face of Leeds

A panel of local people has been exploring how Leeds’ architectural heritage is defining and designing the emerging face of the city.

The Leeds Look event debated how communities, developers, architects, retails and creative industries are all shaping the city. Chaired by Leeds Civic Trust, the event was hosted by CEG at its flagship Number One Kirkstall Forge. The panel included Martin Farrington from Leeds City Council, David Hodgson, from CEG, Alex Whitbread, from FCB Studios, Rachael Unsworth, from Leeds City Tours and an urban geographer, Nicola Walls, from Page/Park, Peter Cartwright, of Cartwright Pickard, and Clifford Stead, from Leeds Modernists and Leeds Civic Trust.

Feature on Kirkstall Forge, Leeds..20th November 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The panel debated whether buildings such as Bridgewater Place, the Court Buildings and Clarence Dock were wearing well and cited Broadcasting House, Leeds Arcades, Granary Wharf and Leeds Markets as examples of striking architecture with the ability to blend heritage whilst embracing new ideas.

Clifford Stead discussed some of the letters he has submitted to the Yorkshire Evening Post over the decades while David Hodgson highlighted how new developments, such as Number One Kirkstall Forge, are actively involving the end customer in the design of the building. The panel debated the reuse of buildings and the need to prepare for changing lifestyles.

Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing Kirkstall Forge, said: “CEG is a long-term investor and developer of places and we feel it’s important to share ideas to help improve our cities. We are always looking for new people to collaborate with and learn from and welcome the fantastic input from this week’s event.”

All the proceeds from the ticket sales were donated to Kirkstall Art Trail.