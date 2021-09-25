Palmer Plants to hold wreath making and 'bring your own Prosecco' event for Christmas

Palmer Plants is set to hold a series of wreath making and 'bring your own Prosecco' event for Christmas.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 4:45 am

The popular plant centre in Calverley said dates are yet to be confirmed but expected to be in the last week of November and early December.

The event will be £30 for the evening.

Attendees will be invited to bring their own Prosecco, as the plant centre is not licensed.

Palmer Plants will provide "everything needed" to make your own wreath, which you can then take home.

Any bookings would require a £10 deposit.

News of the event proved popular on social media, with more than 100 Leeds residents expressing an interest.

