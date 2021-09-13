Dominic King pictured at work at Hyde Park Corner. Photo: Chester Williams

Dominic King was a well known figure in the Headingley area and Leeds city centre as he stood on traffic islands and by the side of busy roads painting watercolours of city scenes.

He won many commissions from passers by who were impressed with his work.

Dominic, who had suffered from multiple sclerosis since 2006, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Felicity King the mother of a popular Leeds street painter Dominic King, who died from motor neurone disease at the exhibition of his work being staged at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre. .Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The self-taught artist, who produced dozens of paintings of Leeds over more than ten years, died aged 46 in 2019.

An exhibition of Dominic's work called 'Painting On The Street' is currently being staged at Headingley Enterprise and Arts (Heart) centre.

And a book cataloguing Dominic's paintings and recounting his life story is being sold to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Dominic's mum Felicity, 82, said: "This is something we wanted to do as a tribute to Dominic and as a memorial to him.

Dominic King's painting of the Hyde Park pub

"We decided to try and raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association by selling the book accompanying the exhibition.

"We feel very sad about the illness that he had and the fact that he died so young and wasn't able to go further with his paintings.

"We are very proud of what he did achieve in the time that he had.

"He had at least two major neurological diseases, which blighted his life. But he bore them with amazing fortitude and great strength."

Dominic King pictured at work in Leeds. Photo: Ivor Hughes

Felicity said her son was a "deeply Christian" person who became a Catholic in 2007.

More than 200 people attended his funeral service at Leeds Cathedral.

Dominic, who also wrote poetry, was a student at Leeds Grammar School and went on to study history at Oxford University.

In his twenties he spent five years living in Russia while completing a postgraduate qualification on the history of the country.

Dominic King's painting of Briggate

He started painting street scenes in Leeds in 2004.

Felicity, a retired doctor who worked in international child health, said: "He was a lovely person and from childhood he was always very creative.

"He lived very simply and very cheaply. He didn't want any luxuries, but he did want to be free and he loved painting in a way which satisfied him, which the academic life didn't."

The 'Painting On The Street' exhibition is being staged at the Heart centre on Bennett Road in Headingley until September 18.

It is open from 9am to 9pm Monday to Saturday.

Dominic King pictured sketching at home

Dominic King's watercolour painting of Great George Street in Leeds