James Macdonald made the announcement on the deli's Facebook page on July 5.

He described the current economic climate as "very challenging" and said an "expanded range and new opening hours" have not been able to counteract the decline in sales.

James thanked the deli's loyal customers in the statement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of Calverley deli L'Emporio announces closure after "dramatic drop in sales" following lockdown easing

The full post read: "Hi everyone.

"As you'll know, the current economic climate is very challenging.

"Since lockdown eased around two months ago, we've seen a dramatic drop in sales which an expanded range and new opening hours have not been able to counteract.

"This drop combined with some other factors mean that with sadness, we announce that L'Emporio Leeds will be closing on Saturday 10th July.

"We'll be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with enormous discounts as we try to sell our remaining stock.

"On a personal note, I'd like to say an enormous thank you to everyone who's supported us over this last year, it's been wonderful to see you all so regularly.

"If you want to say cheerio then drop by between Thursday and Saturday, it'll be nice to see you!

"All the best,

"James and the L'Emporio team."

The deli is set to have "enormous discounts" from today (July 7) until closure.

The announcement was met with sadness by the community.