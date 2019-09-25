Owner of burgled Bramley cafe 'gobsmacked' by support from local community

The owner of a small café in Bramley which was damaged by heartless burglars says she is 'gobsmacked' by the support she has received from the community.

Whitecote Kitchen, on Whitecote Hill, was targeted by burglars on Monday at about 10pm.

Elaine has always dreamed of running her own caf and is determined not to let the burglary ruin her hard work

The thieves smashed a glass panel of the front door and caused hundreds of pounds of damage, stealing just £3 from a charity collection box.

55-year-old Elaine Finlay, who opened the café in May, has been overwhelmed by messages of support since the burglary.

On Monday night, a neighbour lent Elaine money for repairs and donated £20 to Bramley Elderly Action to cover the cost of what was stolen from the collection box.

Now, after seeing Elaine's appeal on Facebook, a local company has got in touch and offered to repair the glass door panel for free.

Elaine said: "[The owner] isn't charging us anything as he says he hates seeing things like this happen to local businesses.

"I was amazed, absolutely gobsmacked. I didn't expect that at all.

"It's made me realise there are a lot of nice people out there, it puts your faith back into human nature.

"We haven't been here long and I didn't expect this help from the community and neighbours."

Elaine has been overwhelmed by offers of support from regular customers, including an elderly man who visits nearly every day.

She has always dreamed of running her own café and is determined not to let the burglary spoil her hard work.

The café reopened on Tuesday and despite the heavy rain, Elaine was shocked at how many new customers she had through the door.

She added: "We had quite a few customers that I hadn't seen before, I didn't expect it to be busy because it was throwing it down.

"I am so thankful to everybody for the support."

Enquiries into the burglary are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13190487751.

