Over £800,000 of National Lottery funding awarded to community projects in Leeds

Community organisations in Leeds are celebrating today after being awarded over £800,000 in National Lottery funding for the quarter.

The money, raised by players for good causes, is being distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

National Lottery Community Fund

Abdou Sidibe, Regional Head of Funding for Yorkshire and Humber at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “When people work together, good things happen.

"Thanks to National Lottery players we are able to support an exciting range of organisations and projects delivering the activities they want to see in their communities.

“Many of the projects we have funded this quarter are focussed on bringing those communities together and enabling people to make new connections.

"With their ideas, knowledge and passion, this money changes lives.”

The total pot being made available to groups across England this quarter is £58 million.

In late July, vandals caused huge damage to Kirkstall Cricket Club.

They are on of the 48 projects being supported by the fund in Leeds, receiving £10,000 to "provide improvements to the cricket club facilities to ensure the continuation of positive activities for young people, which will benefit the local community as a whole".

Here are 20 of the 48 projects which will benefit from the funding:

Rugby League Cares - £213,044

Offload

The funding is for a project for men experiencing mental health issues such as anger management and negative thinking. Co-designed by those who will benefit from the project, it is designed to empower men to support each other by sharing coping mechanisms for tackling poor mental health.

LS14 Trust - £182,053

Seacroft Peoples Learning Lab

This funding is for a project designed to bring together different generations of local people, ultimately building stronger relationships across the community. It will do this by establishing a safe, shared social space, as well as a space in which to host citizenship-centred activities for children and young people. The scheme is also intended to help local people come up with solutions to problems in their community.

Clifford Village Hall - £10,000

Clifford Village Hall Project

The funding will be used to improve the kitchen facilities at the village hall, with the aim of ensuring quality appliances for users to enjoy.

COUNT ON US-CHILDREN AND ADULTS IN CRISIS PROGRAMS LTD - £10,000

Youth Support Service: Promoting lasting healthier & Mental lifestyle

The funding will be used to deliver a programme of positive activities for young people. The project aims to improve young people’s physical health and wellbeing.

TYA - £10,000

Play 4 Healthy

The funding will be used to provide sporting opportunities for young people, with the aims of addressing issues such as loneliness, isolation and anti-social behaviour by encouraging them to take part in team sports and activities.

Hyde Park Source - £10,000

HPS Community Building Renovation

The funding will be used to refurbish the community building, to ensure a safe and suitable environment for groups carry out their projects.

Kirkstall Educational Cricket Club - £10,000

A Fresh Start

The funding will provide improvements to the cricket club facilities to ensure the continuation of positive activities for young people, which will benefit the local community as a whole.

LGBT+ Sport Fringe Festival

Leeds LGBT+ Sport Fringe Festival 2019

The funding will help provide an eleven day LGBT festival in the Leeds area, with the aim of improving the health and wellbeing of members of the local LGBT community, as well as raising awareness of mental health issues.

Leeds Children's Charity - £10,000

The purchase of equipment

The funding will be used to purchase equipment to clear land that is overgrown and currently unused. This will enable safe and continued access for young people living with disabilities and limited mobility.

Kicking For Grassroots CIC - £10,000

Kickstart Community Project

The funding will bring people of all ages together with the idea of discussing the implementation of new community groups in the area, with the aim of strengthening community togetherness.

Super Eagles Futsal/ Footballl Club - £10,000

Tower Blocks & Apartments Active Sports

The funding will be used to bring people together who are mainly residents without their own back garden. The project aims to encourage people to play football and other sports to remain active.

Meanwood Valley Partnership - £10,000

Love Meanwood

The funding will be used to deliver a series of community events to identify improvements in the local community. The project aims to bring the community together to address issues and improve spaces that matter to local people.

Hall Park Cricket Club - £10,000

Club Refurbishment, inside and outside.

The project will refurbish and repair the club house of a cricket club. This will enable the club to continue to meet the extensive needs of the local community.

Get Skills & Grow Centre - £10,000

Evenings and Weekends ESOL classes

The project will provide free English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes to refugees who do not speak any English. This will improve wellbeing through reduced isolation and opportunities for training and employment.

Stanningley Primary School

Have fun at Stanningley Primary School

The funding will be used to install play equipment at the school. The project aims to provide a play facility for the school and wider community, providing access to creative play which will develop skills, behaviour and improve health.

Impact - £10,000

Art and The Mental Health Crisis

The funding will be used to deliver art therapy sessions for children and young people experiencing mental health issues, with the aim of promoting positive wellbeing.

LifeSpa - £10,000

New Tricks

The funding will be used to deliver a therapy and mindfulness project which will bring communities together. The project aims to build relationships and improve mental wellbeing.

Baltica - £10,000

Staff and equipment

The funding will be used to purchase materials to improve the services and lessons they provide to people from Russian heritage as well as raise awareness of the organisation.

Bramhope & Carlton Parish Council - £10,000

Embankment Slide and Steps

The funding will be used to replace the playground embankment slide in the village of Bramhope. This will improve the play facilities of the village for children and families to access and enjoy.