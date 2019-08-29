Over 1000 crashes on Stanningley Bypass in the last decade, figures reveal

Over 1000 crashes have been recorded on Stanningley Bypass in the past 10 years according to figures released by police.

A total of 1,144 'road traffic collisions' were recorded on the Stanningley Road / A647 / Stanningley By Pass, a Freedom of Information Request revealed.

Of these, eight resulted in fatalities and 17 in serious injury.

Figures released represent the number of incident recorded during the period which were classed as a road traffic collision and occurred on Stanningley Road / A647 / Stanningley By Pass.

In July, Shane Grimes, 30, was hit by a Skoda Fabia on Stanningley Road at its junction with Armley Grange Drive.

Dale McDonald, 25 - described as having a heart of gold - was riding a push bike on Stanningley road near Bramley when he was knocked by a Mini in May.

A child was also injured and hospitalised on Wortley Road on 18th June and a woman was injured and hospitalised in a crash on the A65 Abbey Road on 15th July.

All three of the incidents took place within less than a three-mile radius of each other.

Rachel Reeves MP demanded action to be taken amid mounting concerns from her constituents.

She said: “The recent collisions on roads in West Leeds are tragic for families who have lost loved ones and incredibly concerning for everyone in the local community.

"We urgently need the support of Leeds City Council to reduce speed limits across our area and to prevent any further lives being lost."