'Our thoughts are with those affected': Lidl respond after liquid attack on mum and baby in supermarket car park

Lidl have responded after a liquid attack in the car park of a Leeds store yesterday.

The attack took place at the store in Gipton last night.

A spokesperson from Lidl said: "We can confirm that our store team immediately contacted the authorities and provided support, following an incident that took place outside of our Gipton store on Saturday evening. Our thoughts are with those affected and we will continue to provide the police with any assistance they require."

Police were called at around 7.16pm to reports someone had thrown liquid over a 28-year-old female and her two-year-old baby in the Lidl car park on Oak Tree Walk, Gipton.

Paramedics and the fire service arrived and the fire service took precautions and tested the liquid.

The fire service found the liquid not to be corrosive.

The liquid is believed to be anti-freeze.

The victims were taken to hospital with minor injuries.