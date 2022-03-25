The former coal board homes in Sugar Hill Close and Wordsworth Drive in Oulton had been a mining community for decades, with many households on long term lets - but the homes are soon set to be demolished.

But residents and campaigners have long insisted there is nothing structurally wrong with the properties, and that the 70-home estate should be bought up by Leeds City Council and be added to its council housing stock in order to protect residents' homes.

Many residents of the estate have already been evicted.

Leeds City Council had previously made the decision to allow the evictions to go ahead, assist with temporary rehousing for residents and for Pemberstone to sell the estate in vacant possession to a housing association so it can be demolished and redeveloped.

Following an impassioned speech on behalf of residents given to councillors at a meeting this week, decision-makers voted to refer the matter up to senior officers and councillors to look once again at the proposals.

Campaigner Bob Ward, who is involved with the group Save Our Homes LS26, remains sceptical about the decision, but added that residents would continue to fight to the bitter end.

"It's probably the equivalent of being kicked into the long grass," he said. "Rather than levelling up, this feels like levelling down.

"In Leeds City Council, whatever Labour propose, the Conservatives oppose, and whatever the Conservatives propose, Labour oppose. This kind of tribal situation is not good for the residents of this estate.

"Those people that live there, they have been living with the Sword of Damocles hanging over them all the time."

Mr Ward said evictions at the site were already taking place, and only around 20 homes were still occupied, but still hopes the council will step in at the eleventh hour to purchase the houses.

"There is always hope," he added. "And it isn't over until it's over."

At a full Leeds City Council meeting this week, all members voted to refer the matter to the director of city development and other senior council officers.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Ward said: "It is a social injustice writ large for the way ordinary, good people can have their lives completely overturned by the pursuit of financial gain. It need not have been like this and it should not be happening in our proud city.

"Pemberstone, the owners of the estate, had gone to appeal in 2020, after the plans had quite rightly been refused by this council.

"In June 2021, we commissioned a thorough survey of our own. This looked at a sample of houses - remarkably some of the defects found by Pemberstone in 2020 couldn't be found in 2021. Was this the miracle of Oulton? Cracked posts had somehow healed themselves.

"It is utterly heart-wrenching to see the pain and distress of these residents at the reality of them having to leave their homes and their possessions.

"This is not a prospect to be relished by residents in their 70s, thrown into a scarce, expensive and often discriminatory housing market.

"These houses are not in a state of imminent collapse. The best option would be for this council to unanimously announce its intention to acquire the estate. The evictions currently occurring can be halted, the desperate housing situation would not be added to further and the 70 houses would be added to the council stock.

"Please look at these people in the eye, and try to imagine as you go to your secure homes this evening, how they must be feeling. These people are not pieces on a chessboard."

Pemberstone has been contacted for a comment.